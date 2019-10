Ben Hicks returned as Arkansas starting quarterback but was unproductive in the first half allowing Auburn to jump to a comfortable early lead and then turn the game into a blowout behind some big passing plays in the second half. The 51-10 loss was Arkansas most lopsided of the season.

Auburn struck quickly in this game. Trying to throw the ball on the opening series of the game Hicks was stripped of the ball by Marlon Davidson at the Arkansas 22 yard line. It took the Tigers just three plays to cover the short distance to the goal line with quarterback Bo Nix scoring on a four-yard run for a 7-0 lead.