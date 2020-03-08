Football Recruting Update with Otis Kirk – March 8th

Arkansas held its second junior day under new head coach Sam Pittman on Saturday. Several big time prospects were on hand to meet the coaches and learn more about the Razorbacks.

Hogville.net’s Otis Kirk caught up with several prospects and has updates on a few of the visitors in his weekly recruiting report. Hear about four star wide receiver Ketron Jackson, linebacker DJ Arkansas, linebacker/safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and offensive lineman Cole Carson.

Also hear from Otis on four start quarterback Kaidon Salter who visited campus earlier in the week.