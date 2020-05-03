For Fun: The Ultrarare Razorbacks Plays That Last the Time You Should Wash Your Hands

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, personal hygiene is of the utmost importance. If we should all stay indoors, let’s at least make those everyday routines a little bit more fun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. While some pass that time by singing “Happy Birthday” twice, the FOX16 sports team has an idea especially for Razorback faithful.

FOX16’s Nick Walters shows us the only three times in recent history when an Arkansas football highlight lasted as long as the time you should scrub at the sink.

