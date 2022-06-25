MUSKOGEE, OK. (KNWA) – Former Razorback and now Washington Commanders football player Kam Curl hosted his first-ever youth football camp in his hometown on Saturday.

Curl wanted to give back to the community which has given so much to him.

“Really cause when I was that age I didn’t have nobody come back and do this, just me having the opportunity to do this, I feel like I should get it done,” Curl said.

The camp which was free to all kids was a hit, filling up completely. Kids ages 10-18 were out on the Muskogee High School field hoping to learn from the NFL safety.

“Some of them think they can wrap me up or something, but you know it’s just talk, trying to keep them focused on the camp and getting better,” Curl said.

Curl’s dad, Greg, said he hopes the camp can come to Fayetteville in the future.

“We might do this in Fayetteville one time hopefully you know. We’ll talk with the people in Fayetteville maybe Fayetteville High School or maybe the Razorbacks might let us use the stadium you know. You never know, but I know he would love that. Since Arkansas showed him so much love, I know he would love to show Arkansas the same kind of love,” Greg said.