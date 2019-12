While it was for only one season former Razorback center Travis Swanson says he owes a lot to new Head Hog Sam Pittman his position coach back in 2013.

The former NFL offensive linemen thought so much of his time with Pittman that he went to Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek trying to get Pittman hired after the firing of Chad Morris.

Hear more from Swanson in his interview with our Tera Talmadge on Sunday after Pittman was named the 34th head coach in Razorback Football history.