Former Hog, dog breeder Alandise Harris reflects on Razorbacks’ historic season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hogs’ memorable season and Elite Eight run mean too much to put into words for the state of Arkansas. Don’t take our word for it. Ask a man who has donned Razorback red.

Nick Walters sits down with former Razorback Alandise Harris to hear how he thinks the team united Arkansans in a difficult time and what he thinks made their success possible.

Along with playing basketball internationally, Harris is the owner of dog breeding service BURRNATIONK9S. You can check the company out on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

