Former Hog Frank Ragnow donates to Arkansas Food Banks

Former Arkansas Razorback, and current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow wanted to help. He describes himself as a “get out in the community and lend a hand” kind of guy, but in the current state of social distancing, he can’t physically go out and help. So he did the next best thing.

Choosing the three communities that mean the most to him, Ragnow donated $3,000 to the Eastern Carver County Schools Angel Fund and $7,000 to the PRISM Marketplace Food Shelf in Minneapolis, MN, $10,000 to the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit, MI, and $5,000 to both the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the University of Arkansas’ Full Circle Food Pantry.

“Arkansas, I mean, Hog fans are like no other. Not even talking sports, I mean, caring about me as a person, like you know, when my dad passed and all that stuff that went on, the people that rallied around me in Arkansas was ridiculous so that was a community that I can not ignore,” says Ragnow.

Ragnow hopes that his act of giving ill inspired others to do the same.

“I just think we need to rally,” says Ragnow, “I think it is cool that it can almost trickle down each platform and reach everybody. I’m sure Drew Brees inspired so many people and Matt Stafford inspired so many people, he inspired me, so I am hoping to inspire more people to be able to help people financially or whatever you can do, I just think it is cool.”