FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After missing the first two seasons of his professional career due to the pandemic and a heart condition, former Hog Heston Kjerstad is being pulled up to High-A ball after his debut in the minors on June 10th.

Kjerstad was taken No. 2 overall in the 2020 first-year player draft by the Baltimore Orioles. In 2022, he has hit .463 with a 1.201 OPS for the Delmarva Shorebirds in the Carolina League.