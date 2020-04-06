Former Hog Jason Peters Named to NFL All-Decade Team of the 2010s

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 01: Jason Peters #71 and Ronnie Brown #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles drop back to pass block against the Washington Redskins of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Razorback tight end and six time All-Pro offensive tackle Jason Peters was one of four offensive tackles named to the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame All 2010s Decade Team on Monday. Joining Peters on the list at offensive tackle are Tyron Smith, Joe Staley and Joe Thomas.

Peters joins other Razorbacks Steve Atwater (1990s team), Dan Hampton (1980s team) and Lance Alworth (1960s AFL team).

Peters originally made the move from defensive lineman at Arkansas to tight end where he finished his Razorback career with 27 catches for 288 yards earning a second team All-SEC selection in 2003.

Peters went undrafted in 2004 and signed with the Buffalo Bills who moved him to offensive tackle. The move turned into a positive for Peters who has played 16 seasons in the NFL.

Peters is a 9 time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, although he missed the game due to a ruptured Achilles.

After playing the last eleven seasons in Philadelphia, Peters is a current free agent and is listed as one of the top available free agents remaining by several publications covering the NFL.