A 3-year letterman at Arkansas, defensive back Kamren Curl is hoping to hear his named called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curl was one of the four Hogs who went to the Combine in February to perform in front of NFL scouts and talk to team officials.

Curl spoke with Alyssa Orange about how the Combine went, what he feels he brings to the table for NFL teams, and why he wants Arkansas Football to get back on the national stage.