Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Razorback Kevin Kopps was promoted to Triple-A within the Padres organization Tuesday morning. The right hander makes the move to El Paso from the team’s Double-A affiliate in San Antonio.

Kopps earned the jump after pitching his way to a 2.54 ERA in over 54 innings of relief in Double-A this season. Since July 1st, the reliever has allowed 0 earned runs in 18 innings pitched over 12 appearances. The Padres selected Kopps in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

The 26 year old won the Golden Spikes award with a school record 0.90 ERA during his senior season with the Hogs. Kopps was also a unanimous First Team All-American in 2021.