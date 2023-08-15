Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Razorback Kevin Kopps was promoted to Triple-A within the Padres organization Tuesday morning. The right hander makes the move to El Paso from the team’s Double-A affiliate in San Antonio.
Kopps earned the jump after pitching his way to a 2.54 ERA in over 54 innings of relief in Double-A this season. Since July 1st, the reliever has allowed 0 earned runs in 18 innings pitched over 12 appearances. The Padres selected Kopps in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The 26 year old won the Golden Spikes award with a school record 0.90 ERA during his senior season with the Hogs. Kopps was also a unanimous First Team All-American in 2021.