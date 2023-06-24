Heston Kjerstad exploded onto the college baseball scene in 2018. For two seasons he played a key role in Arkansas’ back to back trips to Omaha. He’s 7th on the Hogs’ career home run list with 35. How much higher would he be if COVID had not wiped out most of his junior season? But the 2000 pandemic did more than that to the Amarillo, Texas native. COVID related myocarditis sidelined him for a year and half after going 2nd overall to Baltimore in the 2000 MLB draft. And there was more.

“Another six months was added for (me) having a hamstring injury so from the time I got drafted until the time I played my first game it was exactly two years,” Kjerstad said following a recent practice with the Orioles’ AAA affliate in Norfolk, Virginia.

For a young man who saw himself on a fast track to the major leagues being suddenly sidelined with a serious medical issue was difficult to say the least.

“It’s definitely not the way you draw your path up after getting drafted but it’s part of life, part of being an athlete,” Kjerstad reasoned. “You just got to persevere and keep moving forward.”

Once he was finally cleared to return to baseball at age 23, Kjerstad began a rapid rise through the Orioles system from single A Delmarva, to high A ball in Aberdeen, on to the AA Bowie Bay Sox and finally a stop short of Baltimore with the AAA Norfolk Tides. Kjerstad admits he was a man on a mission.

“Every day you gotta show up with a little bit of an edge and keep completing or else the game will catch up to you,” he stressed. “You’re not too satisfied. Even if I hit a homer, I want to hit another one. Most of that is me trying to prove how good I can be and honestly it’s to myself.”

He’s also driven by a new appreciation of a game he had taken somewhat for granted, telling reporters, “When you get sidelined, you’re not able to do what you want to do, you enjoy it a lot more once you get back out there. You have perspective.”

Kjerstad can’t say enough about his close knit family for helping him deal with the emotional drama of his battle with myocarditis. “My family and a handful of my friends, they were right there with me. I’m a big family guy so my parents, my siblings, they’re awesome. I would not be where I am today without the support they give me.”

Kjerstad also quickly found out that he had been drafted the right organization.

“They get you to the best doctors or anything that you need,” he said of the Orioles. “They want you on the field just as bad as you want to be on the field. Everybody’s in the same boat. They just want you healthy, playing baseball and it’s great to be able to have a team like that to help you out through times like that.”

Kjsterdad admits he’s already feeling the high of AAA ball. “A lot of the guys on this team have been in the big leagues this season. If not they’re probably going to be at some point. So it’s a lot of fun being around guys who are that experienced. Guys are bouncing up and down. Transactions and stuff. There’s definitely a little different feel in the clubhouse. But it’s still baseball.”

Part of the game of baseball is learning to enjoy the lighter moments that come your way. Like Kjerstad’s first home run in AAA ball. It was definitely not the long jack he’s become known for.

“For sure I didn’t think it was a home run when it came off the bat,” he said with a smile. “The twilight was pretty bad and I was already running hard out of the box. You can kind of tell when you look out in the outfield whether a guy’s moving the right direction or not so after I saw that he lost it, I just took off. I don’t think I’ve hit one like that since I was playing Little League. But we’ll take it. It counts the same.”

As the newest member of the team Kjerstad was asked to pronounce and spell his name for reporters. “HES-ton KER-stad,” he responded. “The J is silent. I don’t know why it’s there,” he laughed.

With what he’s been through and where he is today, the former Razorback finds himself lauging and smiling a lot these days.