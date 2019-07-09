Former Hog McCann Enjoying 1st All-Star Experience

Former Razorback and White Sox Catcher James McCann is living his best life at the All-Star festivities in Cleveland, OH. McCann is in the Rock N’ Roll Capital of The World with his wife Jessica and their twin boys Christian & Kane.

McCann took his twin boys with him on the field Monday night to watch the All-Star Home Run Derby.

How cute are they?!

This is McCann’s first All-Star Game appearance. He’s currently hitting .316 with the White Sox, with 73 hits and 9 home runs.

A worthy sendoff for three worthy players!



These guys head to Cleveland after the game for the All-Star festivities! pic.twitter.com/Hhuyoq2iYy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2019

Talked with James McCann, who’s an All-Star with the White Sox eight months after the Tigers non-tendered him.



“Every time I take the field against Detroit, I wanna beat ‘em. There may not be another team I wanna beat more.” pic.twitter.com/1Bj7dGo7t3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 9, 2019

McCann is one of the reserves for the American League. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 6:30pm on FOX24.