Former Hog McCann Enjoying 1st All-Star Experience

Former Razorback and White Sox Catcher James McCann is living his best life at the All-Star festivities in Cleveland, OH. McCann is in the Rock N’ Roll Capital of The World with his wife Jessica and their twin boys Christian & Kane.
McCann took his twin boys with him on the field Monday night to watch the All-Star Home Run Derby.
How cute are they?!
This is McCann’s first All-Star Game appearance. He’s currently hitting .316 with the White Sox, with 73 hits and 9 home runs.
McCann is one of the reserves for the American League. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 6:30pm on FOX24.