Former Hog McTelvin Agim is quickly drawing the attention of NFL teams as the NFL Draft draws closer.

Since his showing at the East-West Shrine Game, the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, Agim’s draft stock has grown with some projections taking him in the 3rd round or even late in the 2nd.

“Sosa” took some time to talk with our Alyssa Orange on Tuesday. Watch the full uncut interview above.