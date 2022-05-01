Former Razorbacks Jimmy Whitt and Manny Watkins are hosting a trio of basketball camps to help build skills of the game for youth.

Whitt, who is currently playing in the G-League for the Cleveland Charge, got together with his former teammate Watkins, who works for Walmart Home Office, and decided this was something they really wanted to invest their time doing.

The first camp will be in Whitt’s hometown of Columbia, MO, on May 27-29th. Then they will host a camp at the AAO in Rogers June 2nd-4th, and one in Mena June 9th-11th.

To sign up, and for more information visit their website here.