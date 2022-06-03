Jimmy Whitt & Manny Watkins hosted a youth basketball camp from first grade all the way up to 12th grade. Whitt even did some one on one training. Kids from all ages came out to better their craft while competing on the basketball court. This basketball academy ends tomorrow (June 4th) as they close the last day of their three day academy.
Former Hogs Jimmy Whitt & Manny Watkins host basketball camp
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter