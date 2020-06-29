Former Hogs Named to MLB 60-Man Player Pools for the Start of the 2020 Season

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, a baseball is shown on the grass at the Cincinnati Reds baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

A total of fifteen former Razorback Baseball players will be a part of the 60-man MLB Player Pools when the 60 game 2020 season gets underway in July. Those players who are a part of the pools will have the potential to play for their team during the season.

Those former Hogs include Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox), James McCann (White Sox), Dallas Keuchel (White Sox), Jalen Beeks (Rays), Brian Anderson (Marlins), Drew Smyly (Giants) and Ryne Stanek (Marlins).

Also on the list are Isaiah Campbell (Mariners), Matt Cronin (Nationals), Blake Parker (Phillies), Logan Forsythe (Phillies), Matt Reynolds (Royals) and Dominic Fletcher (Diamondbacks). Transfers Colin Poche (Rays) and Jackson Rutledge (Nationals) are also on their teams player pool lists.

Players will begin reporting to training camp on July 1st. Workouts begin on July 3rd with Opening Day slated for July 23 and 24th. The trade deadline has been moved from July 31st to August 1st.

