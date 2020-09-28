Former Hogs Roundtable: Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 13 Razorback Soccer (2-0) passed its first road test of the season by downing the Kentucky Wildcats (0-2), 4-1, on Sunday night. Arkansas netted three goals in the second half after being tied up at 1-1 going into intermission. Sophomore Anna Podojil led the Razorbacks, putting away two goals and dishing out a pair of assists to senior Taylor Malham and freshman Ava Tankersley.

The Razorbacks have outscored Kentucky 8-1 in the last two meetings and are now 8-0-1 in regular season SEC matches dating back to a 3-0 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 3, 2019.