FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ninth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (3-0) defeated No. 5 Texas A&M (1-1) in a Top 10 battle on Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, 2-1. The Razorbacks have now won three-straight against the Aggies after dropping eight in-a-row from 1994-2017. Two of those wins occurred when the Aggies were ranked in the top 5 nationally (2018 – 2nd). Arkansas is now 20-1-2 at home since 2018 and has taken down two top 5 clubs at Razorback Field the past two seasons.

