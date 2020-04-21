Former LRMills star & Nebraska freshman Kevin Cross enters transfer portal on Mon & has interest in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Former Little Rock Mills standout and Nebraska freshman Kevin Cross, Jr. announced he entered the transfer portal on Monday, and he has interest in the Arkansas Razorbacks according to his Dad.

“Of course, of course, it’s the hometown school,” Kevin Cross, Sr. said. “The hometown’s (Razorbacks) looking good right now, they’re going in the right direction. Everybody (in-state Hogs) up there knows each other real well, and that would make a huge difference. We’ve talked about that, but we just put our name in today.”

The Hoop Hogs currently have 7 Arkansans on the 13-man scholarship roster for 2020-21: Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Connor Vanover, Moses Moody, Khalen “KK” Robinson, Jaylin Williams, and Davonte “Devo” Davis.

The Crosses have already heard from Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgetown, Houston, DePaul, Washington State, and Tulane.

“He just wants to go somewhere to have a bigger role,” Kevin Cross, Sr., said. “And of course play his position at the four. We don’t really know right now, but we’re watching and paying attention. A lot of kids are going to the NBA for the draft, we want to see who’s going to be where as we look at options.”

Cross (6-8, 240, combo forward) — he played the five, or center, as a freshman at Nebraska — started 2 of 32 games for the Huskers in 2019-20 and averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds,and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes while shooting 34.3% from the field (including 32-of-116 from 3 for 27.6%) and 68.2% from the free throw line.

In the last game of the season — an 89-64 loss against Indiana in the first round of the Big 10 tournament — Cross scored 23 points (7-of-17 field goals, including 4-of-9 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws) to go with 9 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal in 25 minutes.

Cross also had …

* Two 17-point scoring outings in Big 10 play in late January — against Michigan and conference champion Wisconsin.

* 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal in 18 minutes in a 76-70 home win over Iowa in early January.

* 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist in 27 minutes in an 82-71 win over Washington State of the Pac-12 conference in November.

Cross was outstanding as a senior at Mills in ’18-19, earning all-state honors after leading the Comets to the 4A state title game. He is a skilled, versatile forward who can handle, pass, and shoot facing up.

Linked below are two highlight reels of Kevin Cross, one from his season finale against Indiana, and the other an extended 20-plus-minute highlight package from his senior season at Mills …

