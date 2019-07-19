Former Minnesotans Musselman and Moser reach into North Star State to make two offers

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — While Minnesota may seem like an unlikely place for the Arkansas Razorbacks to dip into for basketball talent, understanding that Head Hog Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser spent much of their formative years in the North Star State might help explain a couple of recent Arkansas scholarship offers.

2021 Kendall Brown (6-7 small forward / wing, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas by way of East Ridge High School in Minnesota, 17U D1 Minnesota, composite national No. 23 / 4-star prospect) announced his Arkansas offer via Twitter on Thursday.

“It’s very consistent,” Brown said of his communication with his Hogs’ lead recruiter in Moser, who grew up in Minnesota and watched Brown play at both the Minnesota scholastic live-evaluation event in June as well as the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., last week. “He’s a really cool guy, vibes really well, and it’s neat because I’ve got Arkansas family ties.

“So it’s going really good right now it’s only going to get better you know.”

Brown, who said his Dad has family from Little Rock, reportedly also holds offers from Kansas, Texas, Maryland, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Illinois, Baylor, Wake Forest, and Nebraska among others.

“Absolutely,” Brown said when asked if he planned to visit Arkansas. “And I’ll start planning some in the next couple weeks.”

Brown is a long, skilled, bouncy swingman with a high floor IQ.

2022 Prince Aligbe (6-6 wing / small forward, Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Grassroots Sizzle on the Under Armour Circuit) was the first out-of-state high school sophomore-to-be to receive an Arkansas offer shortly after Minneapolis, MN, native Musselman and Moser watched him play on July 11 during the Under Armour Finals in Atlanta.

“I was pretty excited when I had got the (Arkansas) offer because I had just played another good game at the UAA finals,” Aligbe said. “I had seen coach Eric (Musselman) in the coaches section with his staff and I thought they were looking at other players. But when I got the message from my coach, it felt really good.

“My interest level in Arkansas is pretty moderate. I know they have a great coach and a good program but it would be better to learn more about the school itself in the future.”

Aligbe reportedly also holds offers from Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Maryland, and Western Kentucky.

“My game is really described as being a positionless player,” Aligbe said. “My strongest attributes is my finishing, rebounding, and my passing/court vision. I’m also a 2-way player (offense and defense).”

Aligbe has elite hops, plays with a fiery edge, and has great feel and skill in his offensive craft as he creates shooting opportunities.

Both players were surprised to learn that Musselman and Moser had also once called Minnesota home, and both see positives that the two coaches have years of NBA coaching experience.

“I didn’t know they was from here but that’s cool,” Brown said. “(Their NBA coaching experience) shows that they can get you to the league and that’s the end goal.”

“It feels good to know that,” Aligbe said of the Hog coaches’ Minnesota ties. “I don’t know much about their past NBA players … but I can definitely learn more about it as years pass on.”

Linked below are recent highlight reels of 2021 Kendall Brown and 2022 Prince Aligbe …

Kendall Brown mixtape courtesy of Fresh Coast Hoops

