Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 105-98, to win its second championship in franchise history.

Former Arkansas Razorback Bobby Portis is the first Razorback to win an NBA championship since Corliss Williamson won with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Portis finished Game 6 with 16 points in 23 minutes of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named The Finals MVP, after scoring 50 points in the clinching game.