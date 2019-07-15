Former Razorback Cobi Hamilton Helping Prescott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Texas High wide receiver Cobi Hamilton was one of the best to ever play at Arkansas.

On Monday, Hamilton was at Prescott High School to help the Curley Wolves and provide some pointers. Prescott Class of 2020 standout Derrius Thompson tweeted about Hamilton’s visit.

Got to get some work in with former Razorback Colbi Hamilton🐗 appreciate him taking time out his day to help my team and myself get better #WPS @ArRecruitingGuy @superpoole1 pic.twitter.com/KmW3GoYGcf — Derriun Thompson* (@DDT_32) July 15, 2019

Hamilton signed with the Razorbacks out of the Texarkana (Texas) High School in the Class of 2009 under then Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino.

Hamilton went on to have a brilliant career at Arkansas. He still holds several receiving records with the Hogs. In 2012, Hamilton caught 90 passes for 1,335 yards and five touchdowns. That is the most catches and yardage in any season by a Razorback.

His 175 career receptions still stands as a record. In game against Rutgers in 2012, Hamilton caught 10 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. The 303 yards remains a school record for a single game. He also has the most receiving yardage in consecutive games adding 162 against Texas A&M the week after the Rutgers game.

In the 2013 NFL Draft, Hamilton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round with the No. 197 pick. In his NFL career, Hamilton caught 18 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

He was with several teams in the NFL including the Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.