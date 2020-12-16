Former Razorback Frank Ragnow reportedly suffers fractured throat, finishes game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Frank Ragnow #77 of the Detroit Lions looks on during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback and current Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ragnow, who was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft, finished the game but could miss this week’s game against the Titans, Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday.

#Lions potential Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who did not practice today, suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter Sunday and finished the game somehow, source said. He’s played the most snaps at center in the NFL this season… but could miss this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

According to a tweet from Dave Birkett, a Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow, a three-year starter at Arkansas, isn’t supposed to talk right now, but his airway and breathing are fine.

The Lions are working to determine how much time Ragnow will miss, Birkett said.