Former Razorback Frank Ragnow reportedly suffers fractured throat, finishes game

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Frank Ragnow #77 of the Detroit Lions looks on during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback and current Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ragnow, who was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft, finished the game but could miss this week’s game against the Titans, Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Dave Birkett, a Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow, a three-year starter at Arkansas, isn’t supposed to talk right now, but his airway and breathing are fine.

The Lions are working to determine how much time Ragnow will miss, Birkett said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

https://twitter.com/PigTrailNation

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers