Former Razorback Headed to Oklahoma State

FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, former Arkansas defensive end Collin Clay has committed to Oklahoma State.

Clay announced the decision on Monday that had been rumored for a few days.

I want to Razorback nation for all of the love that was given to my family and I while I was here. I want to thank every last coach that poured into me at this university. After much prayer and consideration with my family, I will be attending Oklahoma State University #GOPOKES🍊 pic.twitter.com/7yH9Hx4pEq — Collin Clay ✞ (@THECOLLINCLAY) December 30, 2019

As a true freshman, Clay played in 11 games with no starts. He finished with 17 tackles, including five solo, and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Clay signed with Arkansas out of Putnam City (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2019. As a senior for the Pirates, Clay had 62 tackles, 5.5 for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

He chose the Hogs over Oklahoma State, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon, Texas Tech, Michigan and others.

Unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA he will have to sit out the 2020 season and then have three years to play three. If that’s the case he would simply use 2020 as a redshirt year.