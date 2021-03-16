Former Razorback Jerry Jacobs Expressed Regret About Opting Out at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Jerry Jacobs was a grad transfer at Arkansas after coming over from Arkansas State.

Jacobs, 5-10, 208, started the first three games of the season then opted out after the fourth game. Jacobs was one of five former Hogs who participated in the the recent Pro Day at Arkansas. It was there he talked about his decision to end his 2020 season prematurely.

“Just went through stuff,” Jacobs said. “My mind wasn’t there. I was losing it. Honestly, it was me. I wasn’t — I don’t want to say no COVID or nothing. It was my decision. I should have talked to someone before I made it. Honestly it was my decision. So, own up to it and learn from it.”

Do you regret that decision?

“100 percent sure I regret it,” Jacobs said. “If I can there again and change my life, change that decision, that would be one that I did. I did on my own. I didn’t talk to nobody. I talked to Coach [Sam] Pittman, but he gave me a lot of reasons why I should have stayed. I probably wasn’t just hearing it at the moment. I feel like I regret it 1,000 percent. Live and learn. So, got to let it go.”

At the time Jacobs opted out it was stated due to COVID. But Jacobs said that wasn’t the case.

“Really just me,” Jacobs said. “My health was good. My mind and what I was eating me up on the inside. So, honestly, nobody took my position, my health, none of that. It was me. It was Jerry Jacobs. I wasn’t there all the way. I wasn’t like me. So, yeah, it was me.”

Jacobs talked about how his personal story can help him overcome things.

“I learned from so much stuff,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been through so much and a lot of scouts write me in their story. I don’t want that story to rebound because everybody got some story and nobody’s cared. It just showed me that my mom is still with me because the decision I made was hurtful and stuff like that. But I still got the opportunity to come out and here perform. So, I just think God blessed me. I really can’t say nothing bad. It was me.”

Is there any instance where you feel the opt out benefitted you?

“At the beginning, it was bad,” Jacobs said. “A lot of people just questioned me, like, ‘Why did you opt out?’ So, I feel like it was hurtful, but knowing that the priority of pro day and they asked me stuff like that. So, I feel like they want to see if I can handle adversity, see if I can be coachable and stuff. It hurt me a little bit, but I still think I’ll still be good.”

Jacobs has been training hard for the draft that is April 29-May 1.

“I worked out in Miami,” Jacobs said. “I signed with this agency called Agency 1 Sports Group located in Miami. I was training at Mike Lawrence Performance Center in South Florida. And I’ve been there since I left here.”

Did you go to Miami as soon as you opted out here?

“It took me probably no later than four weeks to go there and get training and get started,” Jacobs said. “I probably left right after.”

Jacobs was very appreciative of Pittman and his staff for allowing him to come to Pro Day after he left the team early in the season.

“It just showed me they got a lot of character,” Jacobs said. “They got a lot of love. I thought the love was going to be lost here. I just appreciate the coaches and let me come and perform in front of these scouts, and let me come back on campus at the end of the season like that. So, I just think that played a role in why Coach Pittman and the rest of the staff.”

He talked about how he performed at the Pro Day.

“I performed very well,” Jacobs said. “I did good. I could improve on a little stuff. Today, I benched 20 reps to the bench thing. I jumped 25 on the vert, 10-1 on broad. I got different numbers in the 40. I had one scout that had 4.3, another caught 4.4, some 4.5. So, I really don’t know the times. But I ran the 4.5. I can say that. I didn’t get my numbers on the 5-10-5, but I think I did pretty good.”

Hand __________ 9 3/8”

Arm __________ 30 3/4”

Wingspan__________________ 75 1/4”

Bench _____________ 20

Vertical Jump _______34 1/2” Broad Jump ________________10’ 0” 40-yard dash _____ 4.48-4.50

Short Shuttle__________________4.4

L Drill__________________________7.0

times are unofficial

Was the 40-yard dash time about what you expected?

“I really think I got a 4.38,” Jacobs said. “I was moving — it was everybody got a different time though. Some scouts got a 4.4. Some scouts had me at a 4.5. I got Coach (Jamil) Walker clocked me at a 4.39. So, it was just all around. But honestly I know my speed and I know what I can do. I think my range was 4.3. But everybody got different times.”

What have you told NFL teams you bring to the table?

“Just I told them I can be coachable,” Jacobs said. “I can learn from my mistakes, my opt out decision. I learned what to do to make a better decision to not make a decision like that. Just my playing skills that I can play and do whatever they need; special teams.”