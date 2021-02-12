Former Razorback launches new nonprofit inspired by The Barstool Fund

FOXBORO, MA – MAY 11: Jake Bequette 66# of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference before the start of 2012 Rookie Mini Camp at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette announced the launch of a new non-profit organization, The Arkansas Fund, dedicated to raising money for small businesses in the Natural State that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by The Barstool Fund, Bequette, a third-generation Razorback, said his goal is to create an avenue for Arkansans to offer their financial support to struggling small businesses in the state.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and are a huge part of what makes Arkasnas such a unique and special place,” Bequette said. “The Arkansas Fund will immediately help small businesses we all know and love as they fight through these unprecedented challenged.

According to a release from the nonprofit on Friday, the organization has so far raised more than $100,000.

Bequette, who was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, said the money will go toward each selected business’ immediate operational needs, such as employee wages, rent, and utilities.

You can nominate a business to receive financial support — or make a donation — through the organization’s website, thearkansasfund.com.

According to the nonprofit, one hundred percent of net proceeds will go directly to small businesses in Arkansas.