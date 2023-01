Running back Peyton Hillis of Arkansas runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback star running back Peyton Hillis is in the ICU on Jan 5.

A family member of Hillis’ confirms he was taken to the hospital by helicopter following a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla.

According to the family member, although he remains unconscious in the ICU, Hillis’ breathing is improving.

