FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Four former Razorbacks along with a current Arkansas head coach are among nine members of the 2021 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Class announced on Sunday. This year’s selection includes women’s track and field head coach Lance Harter, women’s golfer Lisa Cornwell, Razorback football four-year letterman and assistant coach Tim Horton, men’s basketball star Joe Johnson and baseball all-conference standout Johnny Ray.

They will be formally inducted on April 16, 2021 at the organization’s 63rd annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.