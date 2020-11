FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas was missing two starters and some key reserves on the defensive line as well as senior running back Rakeem Boyd due to COVID and contact tracing.

LSU prevailed 27-24 on a late 13-yard touchdown pass from TJ Finley to Jaray Jenkins with 3:59 remaining in the game. The Tigers then held off a late Arkansas charge that resulted in a blocked field goal that would have tied the game. Despite the loss, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was pleased with the team and the effort. Senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was the lone starter at that position playing and went almost the entire distance.