A veteran Texas A&M offense, lead by senior quarterback Kellen Mond, shredded Arkansas' defense, handing the Hogs their first lopsided loss since the season opener against Georgia. Arkansas failed to force a turnover and had no answer for the Aggies on the ground or through the air in a 42-31 loss in College Station.

A&M took the ball first. After a quick first down Arkansas forced the Aggies to punt. The Hogs started play just inside their own 15 and reeled off their first touchdown drive the season on an opening drive of a game. It went twelve plays for 87 yards aided by 35 yards on the ground by Feleipe Franks who hit Treylon Burks on a six-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with the point after.