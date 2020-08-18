Former Razorback Sidney Moncrief releases 8th book, “The G.R.I.T. Factor”



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 12, 2020) – NBA Legend Sidney Moncrief, founder and president of Moncrief One Team, released his 8th book, “The G.R.I.T. Factor,” focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Too often today, our society takes an ‘us’ against ‘them’ mentality,” said Coach Moncrief. “This book will help readers gain awareness about emotional intelligence and how to use G.R.I.T. to build relationships with others, so they can better advance the mindset of diversity, equity and inclusion in their communities.”

The G.R.I.T. Factor, available in hard cover for $25 plus shipping/handling and in paperback for $15 plus shipping/handling, can be purchased at sidneymoncrief.com. The book uses interesting stories, insightful activities and simple concepts to meet its objectives to raise awareness of the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion; inspire action in relationship building; and provide accountability measures to ensure sustainable growth. Additional information about the book, including short excerpts and testimonials, is available through the website.

Coach Moncrief is a former University of Arkansas Razorback Basketball All-Star and NBA basketball legend. He and his wife, Takisha, created Moncrief One Team and Game Changer to provide training on leadership, entrepreneurship, career readiness, professional development, team enhancement and diversity and inclusion for youth and adults. He is the author of eight books. For more information about the initiatives, visit sidneymoncrief.com.