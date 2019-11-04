Former Razorback Ty Storey to Face Hogs on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ty Storey signed with Arkansas out of Charleston High School as a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2015.

It was Storey’s dream to play in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. He got that opportunity and started nine games for them in 2018. However, following the season, it became clear Arkansas was gonna chase some grad transfers at that position so he opted to transfer.

On Saturday, Storey will return to Razorback Stadium as the starting quarterback for Western Kentucky. He has played in seven games for the Hilltoppers and started the past six. he has completed 141 of 202 passes for 1,477 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Storey is also second on the team with 99 yards rushing and added four touchdowns on the ground. Chad Morris was asked Monday if Storey was asked to leave or chose to do that on his own?

“I’m sure Ty is excited about coming back into his home state and playing,” Morris said. “Ty and I met with his family and we did not want Ty to leave. But Ty wanted to go to a place that he wanted to go in and have an opportunity to be the starter and was going to look around and see what was best for him moving forward. He wants to coach. We had a lot of talks on that. We’re just excited for Ty, and he’s playing really well.”

John Chavis and the Arkansas defense will be responsible for defending Storey and the Hilltoppers. Chavis talked about that on Monday.

“The thing I remember is he’s a strong, strong competitor,” Chavis said. “There’s no question about that. I have tremendous respect for him. He was a part of what we tried to get done last year and it took a lot of courage and he brought that to the field everytime he went out there.

“Now, he’s on the other side and we’ve got to go prepare our team to play well and hopefully we have a chance a chance to win the football game. Certainly that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna feel like we have a chance and we’re gonna work to that point. We’re gonna have a plan that is good enough and it really doesn’t matter who’s the quarterback. That’s just the way you’ve got to do things.”

Morris talked about the obstacles that Storey presents for the Hilltoppers against the Razorbacks.

“As we move into Western Kentucky, a team that is 5-4,” Morris said. “Obviously we have followed Ty Storey. We’re excited for Ty. Ty has had a really good year and is playing really well. We’re proud for him. He’s tough. He’s gritty. And they are Top 25 in time of possession so they do a great job in controlling the ball.”

While Arkansas knows some of Storey’s tendencies he also is familiar with the things the Hogs want to do on defense.

“We’re going to do what we do,” Chavis said. “We’ve cut back so we can try to do what we do better, and we’re going to do what we do. Everybody that we play, they have an opportunity to see it on film and we have an opportunity to see theirs on film.”

Chavis also talked about what he has seen Western Kentucky do with Storey this season that causes defenses the most issues.

“He’s done a good job in that system getting rid of the football,” Chavis said. “They don’t ask him to hold it long. It’s quick decisions and he’s a smart guy, there’s no question of that, and in pre-snap you can tell he knows where he’s going with the football and his mind is made up. Occasionally he’ll go to his second read, but very few times will you see him go to a third read. He’s going to get it out of his hands good and he does a great job with that.”

Western Kentucky started the season 1-2 including a 35-28 loss to UCA, but then bounced back to win four straight. However, they enter Saturday’s game at 5-4 after losing to Marshall and Florida Atlantic.