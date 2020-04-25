Former Razorbacks Heading to NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE — After only getting two players drafted by NFL teams now some former University of Arkansas football players will get a chance to play professional football as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive lineman T.J. Smith, 6-3, 293, is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith signed with Arkansas out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High School. In 41 games at Arkansas, Smith started 32. He finished with 76 tackles, including 20 solo, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries.

Defensive end-tight end Chase Harrell, 6-4, 249, is headed to the San Francisco 49ers. Harrell played tight end as a senior at Arkansas after previously lining up at wide receiver in 2018. He was a grad transfer from Kansas. However, at Arkansas’ Pro Day this Harrell worked with the defensive ends. It’s expected he could play defense for the 49ers. At Arkansas and Kansas he played in 46 games with six starts. He had 37 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns. At Arkansas, Harrell played in 22 games with two starts. He had seven catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Linebacker De’Jon Harris, 5-11 5/8, 234, is going to play for the New England Patriots. Harris came to Arkansas from Harvey (La.) John Ehret High School. He played in 46 games at Arkansas with 36 starts. He finished with 371 tackles, including 198 solo, 26 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recovered ones, eight quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups.

Running back Devwah Whaley, 5-11, 212, was a former four-star running back from Beaumont (Texas) Central. He is going to be with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 44 games at Arkansas, Whaley started 15. He had 388 carries for 1,807 yards and 16 touchdowns. Whaley caught 38 passes for 423 yards and one touchdown.

Offensive lineman Austin Capps, 6-4, 304, is headed to the Atlanta Falcons. Capps signed with Arkansas out of Star City High School. He played defense his first two years at Arkansas and then offensive guard the last two. In 24 games, Capps had 34 tackles, seven solo, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. As a senior, he started in eight of the nine games he played at offensive guard. Played in 11 of the 12 games as a junior too.