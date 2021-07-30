Former UA twirler scores perfect 10s at National Baton Twirling Championships

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former University of Arkansas feature twirler Savannah Miller scored perfect 10s at the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships, held in Daytona Beach held on July 6-10, 2021.

Miller is one of the most decorated baton twirling athletes in the world, according to the U.S. Twirling Association Director of Communications Anna Osborn Dolan.

“Never in a million years did I think something like this could happen to me,” Miller said. “Even though perfection does not exist to me, receiving all 10s will forever be an honor and highlight in my career. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and continues to support my journey.”

Not only did she have a flawless performance she did a “quad illusion” at the end of her routine — very few twirlers can do that.

When she finished her routine, all five judges gave her a perfect “10” score.

Miller lives in Tennessee and is training for the U.S. Trials which will be held in March 2022, to select Team USA for the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships — the twirling equivalent of the Olympic Games.

Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas (2019), where she was the feature twirler with the Razorback Marching Band, served as a UA Ambassador, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

Miller was named one of ADPi’s 2017 30 Under 30, a program that recognizes members who are under the age of 30 and have made outstanding contributions to their school, community, or profession, according to the release.