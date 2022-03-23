With NCAA action looming for Arkansas, four Gymbacks have received SEC postseason honors to cap off conference action for the year.

Kennedy Hambrick and Sarah Shaffer have been named All-SEC and Kalyxta Gamiao and Leah Smith were placed on the SEC All-Freshman Team after the quartet’s performances at the SEC Championships in Birmingham this past weekend.

Hambrick received the nod after she finished third all-around in the afternoon session of the championships with a score of 39.275, which would come in at ninth overall. Hambrick is now a three-time All-SEC honoree and previously received the designation in 2019 and 2020, both all-around.

Sixth-year Gymback Sarah Shaffer finished her final SEC Championships with a bang and returns to the All-SEC list for the first time in three years. She previously received all-conference honors on floor (2018) and bars (2019) but now adds a new event to her SEC awards resume: vault. Her score of 9.875 was second in the afternoon session and finished as eighth overall in a very talented SEC vault pool.

Freshman Kalyxta Gamiao earned SEC All-Freshman honors for her performance on beam. Gamiao was the top freshman finisher on beam in the afternoon session with a score of 9.675. She has served as Arkansas’ beam lead-off for the past three meets and currently has an NQS of 9.830 on the event.

Leah Smith garnered All-Freshman spots from her all-around and bars placements at SEC Championships. She was the only rookie all-arounder in the afternoon session and finished in fourth place with a score of 38.825. Her score of 9.825 on bars was also the best by any freshman in the session and tied for ninth place.

Gamiao and Smith are Arkansas’ first All-Freshman honorees since 2020 and the first time the Hogs have had more than one since Hambrick and Amanda Elswick in 2019.

As multi-year honorees, Hambrick and Shaffer bring Arkansas’ total All-SEC honors to 43 since 2004 and are the 17th and 18th gymnasts to receive the nod.