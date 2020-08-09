Four Razorbacks Ready For 2020 U.S. Amateur

FAYETTEVILLE – William Buhl, Mason Overstreet, Julian Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto open play in the first round of 2020 United States Amateur Championship on Monday (August 10). The 120th U.S. Amateur is set for August 10-16 at Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort with a field of 264 golfers.

Tee Times on Monday are as follows:

Segundo Oliva Pinto – 9:11 am (CT) / 7:11 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Trails (6,883 yards/Par 71)

Julian Perico – 9:22 am (CT) / 7:22 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Trails

William Buhl – 9:33 am (CT) / 7:33 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Dunes (7,218 yards/Par 72)

Mason Overstreet – 2:52 pm (CT) / 12:52 pm (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Trails

Tee Times on Tuesday are as follows:

Mason Overstreet – 10:39 am (CT) / 8:39 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Dunes (7,218 yards/Par 72)

Segundo Oliva Pinto – 1:24 pm (CT) / 11:24 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Dunes

Julian Perico – 1:35 pm (CT) / 11:35 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Dunes

William Buhl – 1:46 pm (CT) / 11:46 am (PT) off hole 1 on Bandon Trails (6,883 yards/Par 71)

US Amateur Schedule

Monday, Aug. 10 (18 holes, stroke play)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (18 holes, stroke play)

NOTE: after 36 holes of stroke play, the top 64 competitors will qualify for match play. If multiple players are tied for 64th after 36h holes, a playoff, if necessary, will be conducted to get the draw to exactly 64 golfers

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Round of 64, match play)

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Round of 32/Round of 16 matches)

Friday, Aug. 14 (Quarterfinal matches)

Saturday, Aug. 15 (Semifinal matches)

Sunday, Aug. 16 (36-hole championship match)

Razorback Notes

· Mason Overstreet played in the 2018 U.S. Amateur. He shot 74-72 during stroke play and tied for 46th to advance to match play. He won his first two matches (Round of 64 and Round of 32) before falling in the Round of 16 in 21 holes.

· William Buhl qualified for the 2019 U.S. Amateur after winning the Canadian Amateur Championship. Buhl shot 69-76 last year to tie with 27 others for 62nd. While he made the cut, he lost playoff to determine the final three golfers for match play. He is playing as a representative of Norway – one of three from the country in the field.

· Julian Perico is playing his first U.S. Amateur, but the rising junior is a four-time participant at the Latin America Amateur Championship with two top-6 finishes. He is the only native of Peru in the field.

· Segundo Oliva Pinto is playing his first U.S. Amateur. Oliva Pinto tied for eighth at this year’s Latin America Amateur Championship. He is one of four natives from Argentina playing in the 2020 U.S. Amateur.