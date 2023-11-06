FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday that a program-record four Razorbacks earned weekly honors following Arkansas’ 39-36 OT triumph over Florida.

Redshirt junior DB Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson received SEC Defensive Player of the Week, junior K Cam Little clinched Special Teams Player of the Week, redshirt senior C Beaux Limmer collected Offensive Lineman of the Week and DB Jaylon Braxton claimed Freshman of the Week.

All four honorees played crucial roles guiding Arkansas to its first-ever win in Gainesville.

Johnson provided a spark in the secondary, recording five stops (four solo), including a career high 2.0 tackles for a loss of three yards, a sack and a PBU. The Lancaster, Texas, native was the only league player with at least five tackles, 2.0 TFLs, a sack and a PBU in Week 10. Johnson sacked Florida QB Graham Mertz on first-and-10 with 10:34 remaining in the third quarter, setting up second-and-12 and eventually forcing a Florida punt to close the drive.

Showcasing why he’s one of the nation’s best kickers, Little was nails down the stretch in Gainesville. The Moore, Okla., product matched his career high in field goals made with four, accounting for 19 of Arkansas’ 39 points against the Gators. Little drilled field goals from 22, 37, 41 and 49 yards out. He connected on a 49-yard field goal with 0:44 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 33-33 and set up the eventual OT victory. With 49 career field goals made, Little moved past K Todd Latourette (47) for fifth-most made field goals in school history. Through nine games of the 2023 season, Little has connected on 16-of-18 (88.9%) field goal attempts and all 25 PATs. Little shares the national lead and paces the conference with four field goals of 50+ yards made this season.

Limmer’s efforts helped Arkansas’ offense rack up a season-high 481 yards of total offense. It’s the Razorbacks’ most offensive yards and total points in an SEC game since against Ole Miss on Nov. 19, 2022. The Tyler, Texas, native paved the way for RB Raheim Sanders, who logged 103 rushing yards on 18 carries, becoming Arkansas’ first 100-yard rusher of the season. He also protected QB KJ Jefferson, who completed 20-of-31 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 92 yards and a score on the ground. Limmer wasn’t penalized and allowed just one QB pressure in 40 pass blocking snaps.

Braxton totaled four tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble that he returned for 33 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. On Florida’s opening play of the game, Braxton stripped the ball and returned it 33 yards to give the Razorbacks an early 14-0 edge. The Frisco, Texas, product is part of a Razorback defense that leads the nation in defensive touchdowns with four on the season.

After snapping a six-game losing streak by earning their first-ever win against Florida in Gainesville, the Hogs make their return to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a three-game homestand to close out the 2023 regular season. Kickoff between Arkansas and Auburn is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, on SEC Network