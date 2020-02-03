Four Softball Razorbacks Garner Preseason Recognition

FAYETTEVILLE – As the University of Arkansas softball team prepares for its first game of the 2020 campaign, the preseason honors are still rolling in for the Razorbacks.

Softball America listed senior Autumn Storms as one of the top 10 players in the SEC in their “2020 SEC Player Power Rankings.” The Second Team All-American came in at No. 31 in SA’s College Top 100 after earning a 1.63 ERA and 172 strikeouts last year. She also found herself on Softball America’s Third-Team Preseason All-American list.

Including Storms, the Razorbacks have four players ranked in SA’s College Top 100, which is the second most for the SEC behind Alabama. Pitcher Mary Haff (No. 45), power hitter Danielle Gibson (No. 61) and the 2019 SEC hits leader Hannah McEwen (No. 69) all made the top 70.

In addition to her spot on the Preseason All-SEC team and SA’s College Top 100, McEwen also found herself selected Second-Team Preseason All-American by D1Softball.com.

UP NEXT | Arkansas will open the season at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico – hosted by New Mexico State. The 2020 season officially starts Friday, Feb. 7 when the Hogs face UTEP at 10:30 a.m. (CT), Arkansas’ first home game of the season is on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. (CT) against Boston U in the opening game of the Razorback Invitational.

