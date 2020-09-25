FVPD release a map of Razorback football gameday traffic flow

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just like with every football game, parking and traffic are always a big concern for game attendees.

The Fayetteville Police Department released a map of pre-game traffic flow from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Cleveland Street on campus.

Those with game tickets will also have parking passes.

Here is a what traffic flow will look like after the game.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. so if you plan on traveling through Fayetteville, be sure to give yourself some extra time.

For all information about what you need to know before the Razorback Game is on the University website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

FOX24 Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers