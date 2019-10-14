Freshman Cornerback Opts to Explore Transfer Options

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — True freshman cornerback Devin Bush announced Monday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Bush signed with Arkansas out of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr this past December and enrolled in January.

After speaking with my parents and coaches, I’ve made the decision to officially enter the transfer portal. Thank you Coach Morris and the staff for all you have done 💯❤️ — DB23💰 (@Dev_Bush1) October 14, 2019

Bush was a four-star cornerback in high school who chose the Hogs over several SEC schools and ones outside of the conference.

Earlier, it was announced that junior linebacker D’Vone McClure had also left the team. Chad Morris talked about his conversation with McClure.

“Well, I spoke with him last night, yesterday afternoon, and again late last night,” Morris said. “I think we all know his family situation with his son. It was, as he shared with me, ‘Coach I want to step away from football and I want to focus on my academics and focus on getting a job to help support my family.’ That was the way we left it at that time.”