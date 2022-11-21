FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman running back James Jointer has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Jointer signed with Arkansas this past December and redshirted this season. He played in one game and had three carries for nine yards. Jointer announced his decision on Twitter Monday. Click here for his tweet.

Last week, redshirt senior Warren Thompson left the team. Jointer will likely be the first of several players who opt to enter the transfer portal which is a trend across college sports at this time.