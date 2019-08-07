Freshman Malik Chavis Has Highlight Play Early Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman defensive back Malik Chavis had a very nice breakup of a John Stephen Jones deep pass intended for Koilan Jackson during Wednesday’s practice.

The play was in the first period of the four open to the media. It appeared Jackson had a step on Chavis, but the speedy defensive back from Rison broke it up saving a touchdown.

The Razorbacks worked in the heat again on Wednesday this time in full pads for the first time this fall. This is fifth preseason practice and the NCAA requires schools to wait until the fifth to put full pads on. Chad Morris talked about how the Razorbacks will work full pads into the plan.

“First day of pads is tomorrow,” Morris said Tuesday. “You’ve got to be smart about it. So, we’ll slowly build up. We’re in thud mode today, which means tomorrow we’ll be in a lot of teaching mode. So, there won’t be any live work tomorrow. It’ll be a lot of teaching tomorrow and just getting used to those full pads. Thursday, on the other hand, will be a live day. Will be a lot of full tackling, getting them to the ground. And then Friday will be a day that we’ll pull back, kind of do an extended walk-through. And then Saturday will be the big scrimmage.

“Really what we want to see is consistency. We want to see what we’ve been seeing in practice. We want to see the mistakes that were made in practice not being made again on Saturday, and that’s really what we’re after — guys making plays, protecting the football. I think defense created three turnovers again today, which is big. That’s our goal. We have to protect the football offensively.”

The offense was split to two fields during the open portion. On Wednesday, Nick Starkel was working with De’Vion Warren, T.Q. Jackson an Mike Woods at the receiver spots. He had Devwah Whaley at running back and Chase Harrell at tight end. The offensive line was Brady Latham, Drew Vest, Austin Nix, Silas Robinson and Ryan Winkel. Latham and Winkel were the tackles, Vest and Nix at guards and Robinson the center.

Grayson Gunter was getting first-team reps at tight end on the other field with Cheyenne O’Grady behind him. Ben Hicks was the quarterback with Rakeem Boyd at running back.

Offensive lineman Luke Jones was at practice with a green protective jersey on.

Arkansas will make some selected players available following today’s practice for interviews. They will practice at 10:05 again Thursday morning.

The Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Portland State in Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Former Arkansas defensive back Brad Thomas, who lettered from 1973-75, was among those watching the early portions of Wednesday’s practice.