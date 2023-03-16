FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to forecasted cold temperatures, No. 7 Arkansas’ SEC opener against Auburn on Friday, March 17, at Baum-Walker Stadium will now start at 4 p.m.

Friday’s game, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a green snapback Arkansas Baseball cap.

For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.