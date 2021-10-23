FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with Pig Trail Nation

In a sit-down interview with Alyssa Orange, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talked about being a Razorbacks fan, what it means to have the Hogs play an in-state opponent and how a winning football program is a victory for the whole state.
