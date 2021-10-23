FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with Pig Trail Nation

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a sit-down interview with Alyssa Orange, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talked about being a Razorbacks fan, what it means to have the Hogs play an in-state opponent and how a winning football program is a victory for the whole state.

More Headlines from Pig Trail Nation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

 

Latest Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers