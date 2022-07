FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – SEC Media Days aren’t just about talking college football, but plenty of other topics as well.

Those topics can go anywhere from weird things being signed, Netflix recommendations, and even coaches controlling the weather.

Our Courtney Mims compiled some of the best and funniest moments from the first two days of SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Click the video above to see what those coaches had to say.