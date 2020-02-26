Future Arkansas Schedules Taking Shape

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is working on finishing future schedules as they are set to face another challenging slate this fall.

The Razorbacks will kickoff the Sam Pittman Era on Saturday, Sept. 5, when they play host to Nevada. They will follow that up one week later when they face Notre Dame for the first time in school history. It’s also the first time for the Hogs to face Nevada.

They will host Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 21. All the non-conference games with the exception of Notre Dame will be in Fayetteville. The Hogs will travel to South Bend. Arkansas is 9-1 all-time against ULM with the last meeting in 2012 when the visitors shocked No. 8 Razorbacks 34-31 in overtime in Little Rock. The Hogs have never faced Charleston Southern.

The 2021 non-conference slate will have an old Southwest Conference feel to it early. The Hogs open with Rice on Saturday, Sept. 4, and then one week later host Texas. Both games in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia Southern comes to Fayetteville on Sept. 18. The Hogs will host UAPB on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Fayetteville. The Hogs have never faced UAPB and Georgia Southern. They own a 35-29-3 advantage over Rice while Texas is 56-22 against the Razorbacks.

In 2022, Arkansas hosts Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3. Two week’s later, Arkansas will host Bobby Petrino and Missouri State also in Razorback Stadium. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Arkansas will travel to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU. They will host Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 7-0 against Missouri State. They have never faced the other three opponents.

The 2023 season has the Hogs opening at Razorback Stadium hosting Western Carolina. The next week Kent State comes to Fayetteville then BYU will take on the Hogs Sept. 23. On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Hogs will host FIU in Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 1-0 against FIU with the only meeting in 2007. It will be the second game against BYU and the first time to ever face Western Carolina and Kent State.

Arkansas will open the 2024 season by hosting UAPB on Saturday, Aug. 31. They will go to Stillwater one week later to take on Oklahoma State. Kent State once again comes to Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Hogs will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Nov. 23. It will be the second meeting with UAPB and Kent State. Arkansas leads the series against Louisiana Tech with a perfect 4-0 mark. The Hogs are 30-15-1 against Oklahoma State.

In 2025, the Hogs have two non-conference dates set. They go to the Liberty Bowl to face Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 20. Notre Dame will come to Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 4. Arkansas is 2-3 in the all-time series against Memphis and this will mark the second meeting against Notre Dame.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, in 2026 Arkansas will travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah. One week later Memphis comes to Razorback Stadium. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Razorbacks host Tulsa. Arkansas is 56-14-3 against Tulsa. They have never faced Utah.

The Hogs will go to Tulsa to open the 2027 season on Saturday, Sept. 4. Oklahoma State will come to Fayetteville on Sept. 11.

In 2028, Memphis comes to Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 9, and then one week later Utah will be in town.

The Razorbacks will open the 2029 season on Saturday, Sept. 1, by hosting Tulsa. On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032, Arkansas will head to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will return that game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033.