BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year intends to be patrolling the outfield next season at Baum Walker Stadium.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College star and Oklahoma native Will Edmunson (6-0, 180) committed to Arkansas last week after a spectacular sophomore season in which he hit .454, had 11 home runs, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Dragons.

“What was really important to me was going to where I was wanted and (Arkansas hitting) Coach (Nate) Thompson was the one who recruited me,” Edmunson said. “I just thought it was the right spot for me to go.”

Edmunson, who will play his summer baseball for the Hutchinson Monarchs beginning Friday, will join former junior college teammate and current Razorback hitter/pitcher Ben McLauglin at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (41-16) are the No. 3 overall national seed and will host the NCAA Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional and open action Friday at 2 p.m. against Santa Clara (35-18) with TCU (37-22) and Arizona (33-24) also in the event.

“Arkansas is awesome and I couldn’t think if a better place to want to play baseball at,” Edmunson said. “I got one of my buddies up there in Ben McLaughlin and he loves it there and says great things about the program that had a legendary coaching staff.

“I’m excited to get up there and I don’t think a lot of junior college kids get to go to a school like Arkansas. I’m just very happy and excited about it.”

Arkansas’ starting outfielders may all be playing professionally next season.

“Coach Nate Thompson was like ‘if you want this opportunity, it is here for you to see if you can come compete at this level,’” Edmunson said. “I think the whole outfield is leaving so that’s pretty important to me. I don’t want to come in somewhere and just not play, obviously.”

Hutchinson (30-28) saw its season end on May 11 and Edmunson quickly began pondering his next stop.

“Honestly I was tired of thinking about it,” Edmunson said. “I don’t think I slept for a week after the season ended just thinking about what I should do. But the fans are incredible, the coaching staff is incredible, the facilities are top notch. It is going to be a baseball paradise for me when I get up there.”

Edmunson’s .454 batting average led the Jayhawk Conference and was eighth nationally while he also had a .534 on base percentage, a .741 slugging percentage and had hitting streaks of 16, 12 and 12 during the 2023 campaign.

While batting second for Hutchinson, Edmunson had 93 total hits, 78 runs scored, walked 23 times, was hit by a pitch 16 times and just 17 strikeouts in 247 plate appearances.

“I didn’t expect to have this good of a year,” Edmunson said. “I expected to play a lot, but the numbers were kind of crazy. I don’t think anyone expected that.”

The righty swinging native of Luther Okla., admits his great sophomore season was due in part to not playing as much as he would have liked as a freshman.

Edmunson played in 27 games as a freshman with 13 hits in 46 at bats, 10 RBIs and just four extra base hits for head coach Ryan Schmidt.

“I had a pretty different rout than most people take to Division I,” noted Edmunson, who was homeschooled. “I didn’t play much my freshman year and just pretty much sit the bench. That really pissed me off and I was thinking about leaving Hutch and going somewhere else.

“But instead I just got really pissed off and worked over the summer, came back and just pretty much wanted to prove Coach Schmidt wrong. I think I did.”

Photo courtesy of Hutchinson Community College