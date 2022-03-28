Two of the games brightest stars, future Razorbacks Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, will be competing in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday.

Before their selection to the prestigious event, it had been nine years since the last time the Razorbacks had an incoming recruit make the McDonald’s team, and 34 years since the program last boasted two incoming recruits who received the same honor in the same season.

Watch Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh (below) preview the McDonald’s All-American Game, speak about their future as Razorbacks and what it is like playing alongside each other on the West Squad.