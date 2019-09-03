Future Non-Conference Schedules Provide Quality Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — How good or bad a team is in 2019 doesn’t necessarily equate to what they will be like in the future, but it appears Arkansas’ non-conference schedule in football has added some quality opponents.

The AP Top 25 Poll was released today and several ranked teams are on future football schedules at Arkansas. That’s in addition to the six ranked SEC teams and another one getting some votes.

The list of future teams on Arkansas’ non-conference schedule ranked this week are Notre Dame (8), Texas (9) and Utah (13). In addition, those receiving votes are Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Memphis. If the poll was expanded to all receiving votes Cincinnati would have been No. 29, Oklahoma State 32 and Memphis 33.

Here’s the updated list of future Arkansas non-conference schedules.

2020

Sept. 12 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 — Charleston

Nov. 21 — Louisiana-Monroe

2021

Sept. 4 — Rice

Sept. 11 — Texas

Sept. 18 — Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 — UAPB

2022

Sept. 3 — Cincinnati

Sept. 17 — Missouri State

Oct. 15 — at BYU

Nov. 5 — Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 — Western Carolina

Sept. 23 — BYU

Nov. 18 — Florida International University

2024

Aug. 31 — UAPB

Sept. 7 — at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 — Kent State

2025

Sept. 20 — at Memphis

Oct. 4 — Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 — at Utah

Sept. 19 — Memphis

Nov. 21 — Tulsa

2027

Sept. 4 — at Tulsa

Sept. 11 — Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 — Memphis

Sept. 16 — Utah

2029

Sept. 1 — Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18 — at Oklahoma State

2033

Sept. 10 — Oklahoma State